DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Releases Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 4,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

