Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $42.52, approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

DLGNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

