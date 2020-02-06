Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.93. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 148,384 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DO shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

