DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $3,930.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00808403 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

