Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.28. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 101,816 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.14% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

