Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.37

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $13.18. Dividend And Income Fund shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 574 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNI. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Dividend And Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,537,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Dividend And Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dividend And Income Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dividend And Income Fund by 86.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 33,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dividend And Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNI)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

