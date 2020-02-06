Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOCU. ValuEngine lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,374. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $54,559,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,196,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Docusign by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Docusign by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

