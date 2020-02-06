Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 111.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.71. 154,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,514. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

