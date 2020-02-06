Doris P. Meister Sells 100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.18, for a total value of $17,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTB stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.