Doris P. Meister Sells 100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.18, for a total value of $17,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MTB stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
