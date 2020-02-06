DraftCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,216.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

