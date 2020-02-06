DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Posts Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of DSPG opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 million, a P/E ratio of -317.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

