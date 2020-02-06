Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.16-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29.

Shares of DNKN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.44.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

