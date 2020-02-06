Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.16-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29.
Shares of DNKN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $84.74.
DNKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.44.
About Dunkin Brands Group
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
