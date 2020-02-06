Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, 303 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

About Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

