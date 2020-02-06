Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $510,000 Investment in Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Shares of LATNU stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.

Union Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

