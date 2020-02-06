Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American National Insurance by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American National Insurance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANAT opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. American National Insurance has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.50 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.40%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

