Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

