Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,478 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Skechers USA by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,599,000 after buying an additional 1,500,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.41.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKX stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

