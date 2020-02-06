Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $162.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $121.70 and a one year high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.11.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.