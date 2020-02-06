e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,100. The company has a market cap of $856.49 million, a P/E ratio of 628.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Swiss National Bank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.