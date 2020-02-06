e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

NYSE ELF opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $856.49 million, a PE ratio of 578.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock worth $57,851,559 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

