Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGRX. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.
Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.