Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGRX. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

