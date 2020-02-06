Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.27-1.31 for the period. Eastgroup Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.25-5.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $137.66. 123,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,775. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

