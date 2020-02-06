easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 1,398.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,406.05 ($18.50).

Several brokerages have commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Main First Bank boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Commerzbank boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,535 ($20.19). 1,193,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,441.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders purchased a total of 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

