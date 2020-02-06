Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE:EFT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,346. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

