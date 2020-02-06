Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
NYSE:EFT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,346. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
