EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

ETX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 34,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

