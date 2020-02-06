EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
ETX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 34,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $22.84.
About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS
