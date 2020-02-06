Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
ETJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 180,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,071. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd
