EATON VANCE SHO/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
NYSE EVG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $13.68.
About EATON VANCE SHO/COM
