EATON VANCE SHO/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE EVG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

About EATON VANCE SHO/COM

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

