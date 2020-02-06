Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
ETB stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 81,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,078. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile
