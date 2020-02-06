eBoost Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $239,735.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00761539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000361 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.