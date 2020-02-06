Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Echo Global Logistics updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. 19,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

