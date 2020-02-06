Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $207.11. 1,162,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

