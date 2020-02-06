Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,221,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,591 shares of company stock valued at $31,221,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

NYSE EW traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.44. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

