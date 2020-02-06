Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

EIDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of EIDX stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. 100,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.99 and a beta of -0.83. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,771,150 over the last ninety days. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $143,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

