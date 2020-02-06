Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 1,665,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

