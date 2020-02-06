Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.72

Shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $3.69. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electro-Sensors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electro-Sensors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.