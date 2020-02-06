Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) versus National Research (OTCMKTS:NRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

39.6% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 National Research 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 217.09%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than National Research.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A National Research 25.01% 130.25% 29.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Research $119.69 million 14.31 $30.05 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

National Research beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.