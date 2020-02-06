Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 784,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 88,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

