Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.00

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 1092391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.40 ($1.33).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.91.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Timothy Attlee sold 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £90,720 ($119,337.02).

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

