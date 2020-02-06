Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.64. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 979,801 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,809 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 65,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

