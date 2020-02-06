Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.64. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 979,801 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.
