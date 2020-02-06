Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Up 0.2%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, approximately 75,107 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,552,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.