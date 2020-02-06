EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. EnerSys updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.43-1.47 EPS.

Shares of ENS traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.91. 443,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

