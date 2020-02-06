Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
E traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. 172,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ENI has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $36.34.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
