Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get ENI alerts:

E traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. 172,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ENI has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ENI by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,876,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,986,000 after acquiring an additional 649,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ENI by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 140,044 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.