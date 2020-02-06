Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entravision Communication’s earnings. Entravision Communication posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entravision Communication will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entravision Communication.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Entravision Communication stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Entravision Communication has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 148,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,731.70. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,862.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 187,953 shares of company stock worth $333,877 over the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,469,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 198,401 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communication in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 21.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

