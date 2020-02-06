Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $84.08 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

