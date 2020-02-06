Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 6th (CCOI, CMI, EVBN, GD, MU, NVT, PAA, PAGP, PD, PLT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 6th:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $167.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Hovde Group currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $171.00.

