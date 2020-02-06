Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Sells $74,476.20 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,419,000 after purchasing an additional 165,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

