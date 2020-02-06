ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.76%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
NYSE ESE traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.87. 2,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,064. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.
