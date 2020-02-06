ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.76%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE ESE traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.87. 2,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,064. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.