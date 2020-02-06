ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

Shares of ESE traded up $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.96. 539,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,107. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

