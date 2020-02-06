Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $227.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $201.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $147.00 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after buying an additional 339,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after buying an additional 324,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,838,000 after buying an additional 316,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after buying an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.