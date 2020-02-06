ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) Trading 1.5% Higher

ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$13.96 ($9.90) and last traded at A$13.92 ($9.87), 12,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$13.72 ($9.73).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$13.79 and a 200-day moving average of A$13.52.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from ETFSYUS/ETF’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

